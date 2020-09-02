Japan’s Shinzo Abe thanks PM Imran for ‘warm words of kindness’

ISLAMABAD: Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday for his “warm words of kindness”, as Imran had acknowledged Abe’s contributions in strengthening Pakistan-Japan ties.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Imran Khan for your warm words of kindness. I sincerely hope that our bilateral relations will be further strengthened in the future,” Abe tweeted.

Abe Shinzo, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister since 2012, had resigned from his post due to health concerns.

A few days ago, PM Imran said in a tweet that “great progress had been made in Pakistan-Japan ties under PM Abe Shinzo, with relations being further strengthened under his leadership, leading to enhanced cooperation in all areas.”

Imran had also sent Abe “best wishes for health and future endeavours”.