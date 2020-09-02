FBR’s anti-benami zone identifies 19 suspected benami vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) anti-benami zone has identified 19 suspected benami vehicles in Karachi.

Sources said that anti-benami zone III has released a public notice concerning suspected benami vehicles. The vehicles included two Mercedes-Benzes, two BMWs, a Cadillac Escalade, two Toyota Prados, five Suzuki Mehrans, five Toyota Corollas and two Suzuki Cultuses.

In the interest of justice, a final opportunity has been given to the persons in whose names these cars registered, and these people must contact the relevant office within seven days of the notice’s publication, otherwise, the office will initiate legal proceedings in the matter.

Sources said that these vehicles have been registered on different people’s names and that they belong to wealthy people.