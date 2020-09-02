Committee advises divisions to regularise grades-17 and above appointments

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the federal government has been advised by the scrutinising committee that each ministry should look into cases of irregular appointments made since the year 2016 in grades 17 and above, and get ratification from the federal cabinet.

The recommendation has been made in light of a direction by the prime minister’s office to all ministries to inquire into all appointments made after August 18, 2016.

According to exclusive documents available with Pakistan Today, the decision was about those appointments, requiring approval of the federal government as per the relevant laws, which were made without the approval of the federal government.

Accordingly, the information provided by the divisions was placed before the federal cabinet in its meeting on May 12, 2020. However, the cabinet expressed concern over the incompleteness of the information provided by the divisions and redirected all divisions to carry out proper scrutiny to identify irregular cases and submit a certificate signed by the concerned secretary in-charge.

In compliance, 27 divisions produced requisite information, identifying 638 irregular cases and the same was presented before the cabinet in its meeting on May 19, 2020, whereby the cabinet secretary was directed to convey displeasure to the secretaries in-charge who had failed to send the requisite information despite clear directions from the cabinet.

The cabinet further decided that a committee under the chairmanship of Secretary, Establishment Division including Additional Secretaries Cabinet and Law & Justice Divisions be constituted to examine and finalize the cases with the direction to complete the said task within one month.

The committee in its report stated that after scrutinizing the cases, they noted that 500 cases of Airport Security Force (ASF) related to regular appointments provides that the appointments would be made with the approval of Federal Government, which may be ratified.

The committee said that Aviation Division should get the ASF Act 1975 amended to unburden the federal cabinet from making regular appointments in BS 17 and above. However, the position of DO ASF may be kept within the purview of the federal cabinet.

The committee said that each division should scrutinize individual cases and move summary for ex-post facto approval of cases.

The committee recommended that the divisions must ensure that there is no inquiry or investigation in any law enforcement agency against any of the said appointments or appointees.

The committee said that Power Division and Housing & Works Division should be directed to identify and scrutinize their cases, as they have not submitted any report to date. The initial appointments of appointees who are still serving may be revisited by the respective divisions on a case to case basis and after due diligence, ask the cabinet for ratification of the appointments.

“All Divisions must exercise vigilance so that appointments are made only by the competent appointing authority even in cases of look-after charge, additional charge, acting charge, current charge etc,” the committee recommended.