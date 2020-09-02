Basic justice providers demand justice themselves

If cops don’t get justice, what sort of justice will they provide?

I was tasked by a broadcaster to produce a documentary on the cultural transformation of the police station. In those days, the crime rate in Punjab had skyrocketed. Lawlessness had spread its wings to 400 people every day. The police felt its position declining daily. For the Punjab administration and senior police officials, the people’s hatred for the police had become a headache. Democratic and undemocratic governments have been using police officers as seals on the carpet of politics and have made no attempt to uproot this rotten system. Every government has ruthlessly used the police to intimidate the people and their political rivals and the term ‘thana culture’ has become embedded in the justice system and our system poisoned day by day. Some political leaders and our own bureaucracy have made headlines that have not been compensated to date and the people are still suffering the consequences.

In preparing the documentary, I wanted to highlight each and every aspect to discuss and examine the toxic motives that lead to the term ‘thana culture’. By proving the sinner innocent and the innocent a sinner, such as by playing with justice, difficulties in the investigation process, political influence, the grip of powerful mafia on government machinery, lack of funds, the problem of duty hours and the police department’s own factors such as slow progress or registration of false cases, were the main reasons for police culture.

While the people had a lot of grievances against the police, the police also had a lot of grievances against this rotten system, the government, the media, the judiciary, and the people which were never discussed in public circles, media, and government offices. While I made public complaints about policing and the public abuse part of this documentary or highlighted the problems of police personnel there, the day-to-day problems faced by officers ranging from constables to DIGs were also highlighted.

When the problems of the police personnel were put to the test of reality, such heartbreaking incidents were heard that neither the media nor the people and the ruling circles reached the bottom. A few well-educated ASI and sub-inspector level officers of the police department wrote me a letter, the gist of which is as follows: The promotion system of officers and constables from constable to inspector rank in Punjab police is very slow. The Assistant Sub-Inspectors recruited through the Punjab Public Service Commission were of the view that ASIs recruited in Punjab in 2003 were promoted as Sub-Inspectors in 2007 and as Inspectors in 2009. Despite 11 years of service as Sub-Inspectors after recruitment, they are deprived of promotion because the previous Punjab government made the process of development of junior employees more complicated and difficult.

A police sub-inspector holds a PhD and is the only member of the Punjab police with a doctorate. Our present government has reached the corridors of power by raising the slogan of change. Imran Khan used to announce in his political meetings that he would fix the Punjab police system, free the police from political interference, and implement reforms in it

Surprisingly, the majority of those recruited in 2009 are holders of MA and MPhil degrees. They are frustrated and remorseful for being recruited in the police. The majority of the recruits in 2009 are those who have been instrumental in washing away the ugly stains on Punjab Police such as rudeness, immorality, bribery, and have been instrumental in bridging the gap between the public and the police department which has existed for centuries.

There are intelligent and capable boys who have become the need of the department with their professionalism in police stations and office matters. Police stations are the basic unit of the justice provider and the ASI-level investigating officer is the most important officer in any police station but unfortunately, the citizens themselves should realize that the justice providers feel themselves inferior, deprived and they are suffering from injustice. In such a situation, what kind of justice will these people give to others? Surely, they will be treated with harsh words and harsh accents. A closer look at the promotion policy system of the four provinces reveals the fact that the promotion policy of constable to inspector level personnel in Punjab is extremely slow. Similarly, the promotion system of Sindh province is also slightly better than that of Punjab. There was a time when a young ASI recruit could easily reach the rank of DIG but the previous government of Punjab passed several orders in 2013 and 2014.

As a result, the promotion of these junior officers was stopped and they were deprived of promotion and sub-inspectors and inspectors were recruited directly, which is exploiting the personnel from constable to inspector. Tehsil, District, and the management and system of police offices up to divisional level is efficiently streamlined by these educated youth. In some cases, even our PSP officers are indebted to them. Police in every district across Pakistan is active on social media, uploading the performance of their respective districts daily on Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, which is closing the gap between the people and the police.

Sargodha police has about 600,000 followers on Facebook and about 6,000 on Twitter. It has the most followers in Pakistan and the credit goes to Safdar Iqbal and Abid Hussain. Both of them are highly educated. One is MA, LlB and the other is has an M.Phil in criminology. This has played a significant role in washing away the ugly stain on the police to date but these youngsters have been waiting for development for years despite their higher education.

Similarly, many youngsters across Punjab have completed MAM in recent days. A police sub-inspector holds a PhD and is the only member of the Punjab police with a doctorate. Our present government has reached the corridors of power by raising the slogan of change. Imran Khan used to announce in his political meetings that he would fix the Punjab police system, free the police from political interference, and implement reforms in it. Reforms were his special agenda. Legislation needs time to make the police system better and more efficient.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, since taking over the charge of his office, has introduced significant reforms in the police which have significantly reduced the crime rate in Punjab. It is hoped that he will address the growing unrest among the employees, and take steps to end the sense of deprivation and show compassion for the shoulders of our subordinates and take concrete steps to make the development system easier for junior employees and officers in Punjab.