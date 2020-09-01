It is really heartbreaking sigh to see Quaid’s city in wrecked and catastrophic condition. One can anticipate that how much havoc 294 mm heavy downpour has caused in just 12 hours. The hollow claims of rulers have miserably failed and proved their incompetence and still their beauty is in their chutzpah. The peoples have lost their homes, business and even few has lost their beloved ones. The Hopes of citizens from their selected leaders have crumbled. The Inundate and stagnant water in different areas have not been evaluated since last five days. Yet the war of slander and blame of rulers on different institutions is continue. Finally engulfed with rage , the inhabitants of defence and Clifton came out of their homes and attacked Cantonment board Clifton (CBC) for contaminated water and prolonge power cuts. If this is the state of affairs for the residents of such high prestige areas, what will be of those residing in remote areas of Karachi, they even don’t count. In these trying times, do still people believe in so marvellous slogan “Bhutto zinda hai”? Do they still vote for reckless and selfish rulers who indulge themselves in triggering hot arguments instead of rectifying the loopholes? Its a wakeup call for slumbered souls to open their eyes and realise the difference between right and wrong. Constituency is the responsibility of every Citizens to cast right vote to right person for rightfull purpose.

Zubair Ahmed Rind

Jacobabad