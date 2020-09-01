Three Dir policemen injured in targeted bomb attack

The police reported on Monday that three officers were injured when Haya Serai station’s mobile van was hit by an improvised explosive device in the Maidan area.

The mobile van had been on a routine patrol, they said, while adding that three policemen, including the van driver Nazir, Hawaldar Tariq Munir and Constable Jan Bacha, sustained minor injuries. The vehicle was also partially damaged.

The injured men were taken to a nearby hospital where they were stated to be in a non-critical condition.

The incident caused fear and panic in the area.

Law enforcement agencies personnel cordoned off the area and started a search operation shortly after the incident took place.

This is the second attack against the police this month.

On the night of August 11, a police post in Kumbar Maidan was attacked by unknown offenders.