Supportive Pakistani men urge Adele to wear burqa to appropriate their misogynistic culture

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: Under fire chart-topping singer Adele has received heartwarming support from Pakistani men after she had been accused of cultural appropriation over a recent Instagram picture.

The 32-year-old music star was criticised for sharing a picture showing her wearing a traditional African hairstyle marking what would have been Notting Hill Carnival.

Following the backlash, Instagram users from Pakistan – majority men and a few women – have urged Adele to appropriate their culture instead.

“Dear, it’s not good that you are showing your beautiful skin and hot body. I would be angrier if you were Muslim. But I would still want you to cover up, my lollipop,” suggested @HotBoyPk69.

“I don’t know what this cultural appropriation is. But you can wear burqa from our Arab culture to help make it appropriate for the West,” added @SexyShahzada_PrdMuslimPk.

“Sister, you should hide your beauty and save it for your special man like I am,” said @ErtuGirrrl.

Following the comments of support from Pakistan, the Instagram users have been condemned by Adele’s critics.

“How dare you suggest that burqas are a part of Pakistani, Arab or Muslim culture, you Islamophobes!” exclaimed @AdeleHatingSJW_FTW.

“Widespread cultural beliefs have nothing to do with your culture or beliefs,” added a more coherent @KillAllCulturalAppropriatorsss.

Editor’s Note: Instagram messages have been edited for clarity, coherence and logical legibility.