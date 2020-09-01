Rising Islamophobia

Irrational hostility and hatred towards Muslims

Events of this past one week offer a glimpse into the rising trend of Islamophobia across the world. In New Zealand, Brenton Tarrant, a White Supremacist who killed 51 people at two mosques last year, was convicted of murder and terrorism and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In Sweden, a copy of the Holy Quran was burned during an illegal protest held by far-right anti-Islam activists in a largely migrant neighborhood, resulting in reactionary violent protest erupting in the area later. Both incidents stem from a profound level of bigotry and religious hatred. While the events of Christchurch were significantly more horrific and deadlier, the motivation to burn the Quran or go on a killing spree at a Mosque during Friday prayers was the same: to inflict maximum physical and emotional pain on Muslims.

Freedom of speech is considered a core democratic value but it too should have certain limitations. When the right to free speech is misused to provide legal cover to acts of hatred and unnecessarily aggressive hateful rhetoric towards another religious group, especially one that is a minority in a particular country, it should be condemned. The perception that Islam is a violent religion is an unfortunate outcome of a relatively small subsection of followers who are radicalized extremists carrying out heinous acts of terrorism across the world. Their acts make peace-loving Muslims easy targets for racial and religious persecution.

Various Middle Eastern conflicts, most recently the Syrian War, have forced thousands of Muslim refugees to flee and find safety in European countries that opened up their borders and accepted them on humanitarian grounds. This resulted in an inevitable clash of civilizations and the economic impact of this change in Europe’s demographic has created another set of problems. Islamic fundamentalism creates cultural differences that are simply irreconcilable with Europe’s largely liberal tilt. The job market, especially during recessions, shrinks and when those jobs go to immigrant Muslims, it creates a particularly potent sense of hostility in natives against the former. Countries where law enforcement and justice systems are mature and effective can guarantee to an extent that perpetrators of hate speech and violence against Muslims receive appropriate punishment. The real challenge however is to stop such incidents from occurring on a regular basis, and for that to happen right-wing extremist thinking and xenophobia must be challenged by the state.