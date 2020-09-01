Peace in Karachi vital for national security, stability: COAS

–Says issue is not non-availability of resources but setting priorities right

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that peace in the national economic hub Karachi is vital for security and stability of Pakistan and all efforts will continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and Sindh.

The army chief said this at Karachi Corps Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. Earlier, the COAS reached Karachi on a two-day long visit.

General Bajwa said that no city in Pakistan can cope with a natural calamity of this scale. “Our issue is not non-availability of resources but setting priorities right,” he said.

The COAS said that the plans being made by the federal and provincial governments will have army’s all-out support as having future repercussions on economic security of the country. He said that this natural calamity provided an opportunity to set the priority for management of mega cities across Pakistan to avoid such disasters in future.

The COAS expressed satisfaction on the pace of disaster relief work. He directed that work priority should be given to areas of common public utility and worst hit communities first.

“At no point influence of a particular locality or community should be allowed to shift attention or resources from those in need. It is a national disaster and everyone is in it together,” he remarked. The army chief reiterated that the army will not disappoint the population in their time of need.

The COAS appreciated garrison troops for maintaining law and order, particularly during the first 10 days of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Later, the army chief interacted with retired senior and serving garrison officers. He appreciated officers for their contribution towards defence and security of the country.

Earlier, on arrival at Karachi, the COAS was flown over the city for aerial reconnaissance of the ground impact of urban flooding in Karachi.

Later, the COAS visited Karachi Corps Headquarters. He was briefed about the worst urban flooding in the recent history of Karachi and army’s support to civil administration across Sindh and particularly Karachi. He was apprised that unprecedented rains combined with decades of urban congestion, unplanned population settlement as well as infrastructural issues compounded the problem.

Earlier, on arrival in Karachi, the army chief was received by Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz.