Pakistan condemns French magazine’s decision to reprint offensive caricatures

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in strongest terms the decision by a French magazine, Charlie Hebdo, to republish deeply offensive caricature of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

“Such a deliberate act to offend the sentiments of billions of Muslims cannot be justified as an exercise in press freedom or freedom of expression,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The FO said that such actions undermined the global aspirations for peaceful co-existence as well as social and inter-faith harmony.