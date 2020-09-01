Minister inaugurates student facilitation centre at BISE office

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Tuesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art students’ facilitation centre at Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education in Lahore.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister appreciated the setting up of a one-window facility for the students and announced that it will be introduced in other boards as well.

“The government is working hard to introducing a modern higher education system so that students could benefit from the latest research to steer the country to development and prosperity,” he added.

The Punjab government is committed to providing equal educational opportunities to the students so that no one could leave behind for want of resources, Hamayun said.

Earlier, BISE Chairman Professor Riaz Hashmi presented the address of welcome in which he said the board is proactively working and there is no tradition of red-tapism.

The ceremony was also attended by Higher Education Secretary Naeem Ghaus, BISE secretary and controller (examination).