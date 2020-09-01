Former spy chief sees no Saudi role in Pakistan-Afghan end-game

ISLAMABAD: Former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director-general Lt Gen (r) Asad Durrani has said that Pakistan had planned ten years back to oust the United States forces from Afghanistan but it does not have a major role to play in the Afghan end-game and the Afghans have to decide their rulers in future.

In an interview with a web-television, Durrani said that Pakistan had understood 10 years ago that the US troops would have to be ousted from Afghanistan in the Afghan end-game.

“Now they [US troops] are going out, Pakistan as a country has little role and Taliban, already have a dominant role in war-ravaged Afghanistan, have a major role to play. Besides the Afghan Taliban, other players like Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Dr Mohaqiq and other local [ethnic] leaders have a future role too,” he said.

“But Dr Ashraf Ghani has no role in Afghanistan in the future as he has been imposed [as a foreign puppet]. There would be tough negotiations between local players and then future dispensation would be decided.”

He also said that Pakistan had formed a regional cooperation bloc which would play a key role in the Afghan end-game and along with Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran and Turkey would have a role to play.

“This bloc will also help resolve issues in the Middle East and India too. In Afghanistan, our main objective has already been met and we have facilitated the peace process in Afghanistan between the US and Afghan Taliban. We have to ensure that intra-Afghan talks also succeed and future dispensation is decided by Afghans themselves,” he added.

“We are not worried for Afghanistan future. Taliban have a dominant position and they have won a war against the US forces. Pakistan does not have a major role to play and this is in our interest not to get involved in Afghanistan’s future role,” he further said.

Durrani said that the US had wasted billions of dollars each year on the “useless” Afghan Army. He accused the US of bribing the Taliban by secretly paying them $500 million annually. He said that after defeating the world (NATO), the Taliban are now unstoppable.

He also said that Afghan tribes had defeated the Russians and other invaders. Taliban have a role to play in Afghanistan. “President Obama wanted to pull out US troops ten years back but could not do as US military-industrial complex who wanted to sell their weapons to Afghans,” he added.

The former ISI chief said that the role of Saudi Arabia in Afghanistan has also come to an end. He said that Saudi Arabia’s role in Pakistan is also coming to an end and after Pakistan’s refusal to enter the Yemen war.

“Our plan to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit also pushed Pakistan-Saudi relations into a new phase. After the refusal of the kingdom to support Pakistan on the Kashmir issue has ultimately changed the paradigm of bilateral relations. There is a clear division between Pakistan’s interests and the Saudi interests,” he added.

Terming the state narrative on fifth-generation war, he said that states always use gimmicks to peddle their narrative against critics. He said that the state was trying to peddle its narrative through gimmicks like hybrid war and fifth-generation war. He added that at times gags would be introduced and also people may be put behind bars too.

“This is how states navigate through issues but this is being done much these days in Pakistan. But this is always damaging as states have to carry along people willingly to build narratives. Arm twisting would only lead towards a disaster,” he further said.

Durrani said that political engineering never benefitted Pakistan and it always backfired. He said that it leads to creating confusion as no one is ready to take responsibility. He added that the past experiences have proved a fact that whenever anyone does political engineering, those kept out of the government always came back with a vengeance.

Durrani, however, defended his own political engineering of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) in the late 1980s and said that he never regretted his engineering despite some mistakes committed.

“Decisions are taken in a specific environment and in some background. I may have made some mistakes but I don’t regret those,” he added.

Asked about his court-martial trial with the military headquarters, a hesitant Durrani said that any comment would be inappropriate till a decision is taken.

“I would only say that those who read my book, say that there is nothing controversial in my book. Then there are few who ask why a media campaign was launched against me,” he asserted. He said that there was no restriction under the law against him to speak to media and many, including former president Pervez Musharraf, had also written books.

“So, it is proved that allegation against me is not due to the publishing of a book. There may be other reasons,” he concluded.