Finally the much needed initiative

The PTI and the PPP working together bodes well for the future

It is really satisfying and encouraging to note that after indulging in unnecessary blame-game and politicking on the disastrous situation in Karachi caused by unprecedented rains, the federal and Sind governments have finally realized the gravity of the situation and decided to cooperate with each other in mitigating the sufferings of the dwellers of the city and finding a permanent solution to the problem. The rains have done extensive damage to the infrastructure, homes and crops besides claiming several lives. It was indeed a horrible spectacle to see the entire city submerged in the rain water.

During the first spell of rain when Karachi was flooded with rain water and the city life came to a virtual standstill, the PTI stalwarts found it convenient to denigrate the PPP government in Sind for its failure to solve the problems of Karachi to gain political mileage. However when a similar situation developed in Lahore and other cities of Punjab, the PPP retaliated in the same mode and those who were crying hoarse at the tops of their voices to blame the Sind government found it difficult to locate a place to hide their faces. It is a sad and perennial story of politics in our country.

It is rightly said that there is always a positive side to adversity and disastrous situations. The positive outcome of the Karachi situation is that both the federal and Sind governments, coming out of their adversarial mode against each other, have vowed to cooperate with each other in removing the perennial problems of Karachi including clearing of nullahs, removing encroachments that impede water channels, devising a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal, sewerage problems and resolving the critical issue of water supply to the citizens.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, after a high level meeting held in Islamabad to deliberate on the situation in Karachi, said that a comprehensive plan was in the offing to address these issues. Realistically speaking, he must be complimented for the concern shown for the plight of the people of Karachi and acting in earnest to do something about it on permanent basis.

President Arif Alvi rightly observed that cooperation between the federal and Sindh governments was a positive development, which could do wonders not only during the current crisis caused by heavy downpour, but would also be helpful in the future planning. One can hardly take an issue with what he has said. That is the spirit which is also required to confront other challenges facing the country.

While it is imperative to tackle the problems of Karachi and other big cities on emergency basis, my considered view is that a permanent solution lies in the establishment of local governments throughout the country without any delay, making sure that they were set up as stipulated in Article 140A

Let us be honest in acknowledging that the problems faced by big cities in the country, including in Sind and Punjab, are not attributable to any one party or government. They are cumulative effect of the criminal neglect of these problems by the successive governments, including the dictatorial regimes. No government ever paid attention to check unhindered urbanization and the unplanned expansion of the cities and creation of the commensurate infrastructure. Flooding of low-lying areas in Lahore and Karachi during rains is a permanent feature and I, being a regular visitor to both these cities since my childhood, cannot forget my wading through waist-deep water in different parts of Karachi and Lahore. In the latter city, even light rain leads to accumulation of water in its low-lying localities, including areas around Chauburji and Jain Mandir. During the current rainy spell, similar scenes have also been witnessed in different cities of Punjab, Sind and Balochistan, causing damage to infrastructure and crops.

Focus on problems of Karachi, the industrial hub of the country, must get priority, but the other cities faced with similar problems also need to be taken care of. While Karachi and Lahore need master plans to resolve the issue of flooding during rains and problems related to sewerage, the administrations of the smaller cities must be tasked to work on similar lines with a futuristic approach. We need to be proactive rather than being reactive, as is the case now.

All the identified problems in Karachi are actually the responsibility of the local bodies. But unfortunately all the governments, except military regimes— though for promoting their own political designs— did not care to fulfill their constitutional obligation in this regard. The first local government election was held in 1959 under the dictatorship of Ayub Khan. The second local government election was held in 1979 by General Zia ul Haq. The third local government election was held by General Musharraf in 2000. The only local body election held by an elected government was in December 2013, not because it had decided on its own to go for the fulfillment of the constitutional obligation but it was ordered by the apex court. However, the local governments established as a result of the foregoing elections were not structured in conformity with the spirit of the Constitution.

Karachi during the Musharraf regime was under the full control of the MQM, which is now a coalition partner of the federal government. Unfortunately it is a party which has a major contribution to the problems of Karachi. Its militant wing remained engaged in a turf war with the militant outfits of political rivals, the PPP and the ANP. Karachi, instead of having its civic issues fixed, witnessed the emergence of a culture of target killings and dead bodies in gunny bags. Ironically the same party is most vociferous in throwing the blame on the PPP.

While it is imperative to tackle the problems of Karachi and other big cities on emergency basis, my considered view is that a permanent solution lies in the establishment of local governments throughout the country without any delay, making sure that they were set up as stipulated in Article 140A of the Constitution which says“ Each province shall, by law, establish a local government system and devolve political, administrative and financial responsibility and authority to the elected representatives of the local governments”.

It is abundantly clear that under this Article the local administration (including policing) is supposed to be under the elected bodies besides the responsibility of providing civic amenities, carrying out development projects and having powers to generate financial resources of their own. Bringing the police under control of the local government can greatly help in eliminating the ‘Thana Culture’ and giving back their honour to the people. But that was never done.

The real issue is of good governance. The successive governments have failed to deliver to the people because of the perpetuation of the archaic colonial system of governance which has inbuilt avenues of graft and entitlement. The solution lies in two things, establishment of the local governments in conformity with Article 140A and changing the way we elect our representatives, with all the political forces being on board.