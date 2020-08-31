PM orders to finalise Karachi Transformation Plan in a week

–Imran says Centre will play its role to solve Karachi’s problems

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to finalise this week the proposed “Karachi Transformation Plan” after taking all stakeholders on board so that it can be approved and subsequently implemented, his office said on Monday.

The direction came during a high-level meeting which met to discuss the plan designed by the Ministry of Planning and Development to address challenges faced by Karachi. The premier, his office said, was briefed on the proposed plan that “has been formulated in line with Karachi’s problems and development requirements”.

The plan aims to find a permanent solution to issues such as solid waste management, water shortage, cleaning of nullahs, sewerage and transport.

“The country’s development is linked to Karachi’s progress,” Prime Minister’s Office quoted Imran as saying.

“[The government] is aware of the challenges that Karachi’s residents have been facing for years. We cannot look away from the difficulties being faced by residents. The Centre will play its role to solve Karachi’s problems and its progress.”

The meeting comes a week after Karachi was flooded by devastating rain that claimed more than 30 lives.

The city received the heaviest rainfall in a single day in 53 years. Roads were inundated with water and, in many areas, houses were flooded as well. Power supply and mobile signals were disrupted for days due to damage to infrastructure.

The rain, once again, exposed the poor infrastructure and drainage system of the financial hub of the country.

Following the devastation of the metropolis, the premier had last week promised that his government would “not abandon” the city’s people “in their time of crisis”.

“My government is fully cognisant of the suffering of our people in the wake of the heavy rains, especially the people of Karachi,” he said via tweets.

Separately, he also announced that the Centre would work with the Sindh government to resolve Karachi’s decades-old issues, like the desilting of nullahs and improving the city’s drainage system.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the immense showers in parts of Sindh, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed concerned deputy commissioners to provide maximum help to the people.

The CM telephoned deputy commissioners (DC) of Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Badin and Sujawal after heavy downpour. He directed the officials to remain on their toes and provide relief to the rain-hit people.

He also directed to evacuate stranded masses in the rain-hit areas to safer places and ensure provision of food, water and tents for them. The DCs were advised to give hourly report about relief work to him.

Several cities of Sindh including Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Sujawal, Larkana, Thatta, Jacobabad and others have also witnessed rain after which the water has flooded different localities.

RELIEF OPERATION CONTINUES:

Pakistan Armed Forces continued their relief operation in rain-hit areas of Karachi and Sindh on Monday.

Pakistan Army continued all out support in flood-hit areas of Karachi as its engineers cleared Gizri Underpass.

In last two days KPT, Civic Centre, Mohsin Bhopali and Golimar underpass were cleared for traffic, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. However, de-watering at multiple locations is continued to ensure civic facilities, it added.

It stated that Army Mobile Recovery vehicles deployed at various choke points were shifting faulty vehicles to aside to keep flow of traffic.

Around 32 emergency medical and 56 relief camps are working in coordination with civil administration and helping people in distress in various parts of Karachi whereas cooked meals are being provided to stranded people in flood hit areas, it further said.

As many as 3 Army field medical facilities were established at Qayyumabad, Sarjani and Sadi town providing immediate emergency medical care to flood victims, the press release said.

Simultaneously, Pakistan Navy teams, besides rescue operation, provided cooked food, necessary ration items and established medical care centers for assistance of distressed populous, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Pakistan Navy had augmented relief and rescue activities in Karachi and Badin, Sindh. Pakistan Navy assisted repairing of LBOD overflow/ leakage in coordination with civil administration in district Badin. Different areas were also de-flooded. Relief and rescue efforts were launched at various parts of Karachi and citizens were shifted to safer places, it added.

Hundreds of cooked food packets were distributed amongst the traumatized families in rain-hit area of Younis Abad & Kakka Pir, Nazimabad and Surjani Town. Additionally, thousands of bags containing necessary food items were also distributed in Surjani Town, Yaro khan Goth, Yousaf Goth, Khamesso Goth covering diverse localities at Karachi and relief camps at district Badin.

Medical Camps established at Badin were reinforced with additional doctors and medics of Pakistan Navy.

Mobile medical teams visited various localities and provided treatment and medicines to over 1000 patients.

Medical assistance was also extended to residents, forced to remain confined at their homes due widespread flooding in Defence and Clifton areas.

Similarly, keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) came to the succor of rain affected families of Karachi.

On the special instructions of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, the PAF bases situated in Karachi are actively participating in relief operations in the rain affected areas, said a press statement issued by the PAF spokesperson on Monday.

Besides actively participating in relief efforts in flood-like situation in some parts of the city, PAF is also reaching out to the needy families whose houses have been inundated in the natural calamity.

As a humanitarian gesture, ration packs carrying basic food items and commodities such as flour, rice, sugar, oil, pulses, etc. were distributed amongst over 1,000 needy families of the worst hit areas in the recent torrential rains.

In the first phase ration packs were delivered in various low-lying areas in the vicinity of PAF Base Faisal and PAF Base Masroor, including Grex, Masroor Colony, Budhni Goth, Haji Muhammad Goth, Musharraf Colony, Bilal Colony, Shah Faisal Colony and Al-Falah Society.