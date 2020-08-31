Pakistan’s crippling employment crisis

Relics of the past leave no space for young talent to work for the country

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his election campaigns, used to say that a day would come when foreigners would apply for education and employment in Pakistan. As it has turned out, however, the youth of his own country is in dire straits.

What we have seen over the past two years is a growing crime rate, in many parts of the country, redundancy is a primary cause of which. When graduates do not find an appropriate and legitimate way of earning, they find alternatives, which can be felonious. Meanwhile, some PhD holders in engineering and other fields are even selling street food.

The dilemma of Pakistan is that entitled persons are not permitted to make their presence in the system, because it may bring to light flaws of the existing system and clumsiness of those who are running it. Unfortunately, if someone manages, somehow or the other, to set his feet in the system, he is not authorized to work with uprightness, integrity, and full fervor; in the end, he capitulates and packs up for an overseas abode.

A survey conducted by the Institute of European Business Administration in 125 countries, saw Pakistanis rank as the fourth “most intelligent people” in the world. Cambridge exam for both O and A levels has been topped by Pakistanis, and the record is not yet broken. Pakistanis are being declared as best graduates of the year in all research fields from renowned and top world universities and research institutes every year. Currently, more than 2,000-3,000 PhD doctors are unemployed.

The following are possible reasons:

One is an unclear policy from the higher education communication, especially with regards to deploying talent. They had an interim policy for a short time for almost one year, which is also ambiguous with regards to individuals who become PhDs – the HEC does not know what to do next.

The second reason is the lack of research institutions. Pakistan only has a couple of research institutions, and even those that already exist, have insufficient funding. Many projects never become operational, because of a lack of funding. As compared to China and India, our neighbors, Pakistan cannot even present its national key laboratories and research institutions. A glimpse of recent advancements in technology shows Pakistan without anything comparable to India’s endeavor to land its rover Chandrayaan-2 on the moon. Moreover, Pakistan’s minister of science and technology was ironically tweeting about its failure. Iran has recently launched its military satellite, whereas, we still depend on countries like China.

The curse of imports has been a quandary. Owing to the unskilled educational system, the production sector has been hit hard. Since its independence, Pakistan has been ill-equipped. Unquestionably, in the beginning, Pakistan had to face circumstances in which all major production units were present in the newly formed Republic of India. However, now 73 years have passed, and still, we are unable to produce basic articles of daily usage.

After wearying work of five to seven years in foreign universities of high excellence, receiving degrees in fields of biotechnology, remote sensing, molecular biology, natural sciences, and applied sciences, returning home with the ambition of devotion, what they are destined to meet is nepotism, favoritism and lack of funds. They find retired personnel coming back on the same posts on a contract basis over and over again. One man is holding more than two offices in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) – the director-general, secretary, and chairman is the same person.

After continuous struggle and depression, they resort back to the countries from where they had received degrees. They are not only welcomed but also privileged. Some of the world’s best doctors and surgeons, originally from countries like Pakistan, are serving in non-native countries. If they are apt for serving in the world’s best institutions, then why can’t they do so in their homeland? A female student from Karachi has invented a speaking glove to help talk with people having hearing loss.

Nevertheless, instead of paying attention to these kinds of incredible students, bizarre individuals like Ahmad Ali Shah – who can be seen disrespecting his teacher in one of his viral videos – are being presented as celebrities in different TV programs. Undoubtedly, there are flaws in the entire education system from top to bottom, especially unskilled and impractical education; students are wasting their time in cramming while labs are being abandoned. Students, who receive their degrees in native or national institutions are unable to perform in-field, but what about those students who are getting degrees from foreign institutions of par excellence? They are not only skilled but also have the potential to perform in the relevant field. On what basis and pretense are they not allowed to perform?

We have not even been self-sufficient in producing elements for Islamic rituals like tasbeeh and jay-e-nimaz. We have been importing aforesaid objects from China. Had the sector of production been pushed to flourish by any of the stalwarts, either belonging to the political or military field, the rate of unemployment would have reduced magically.

The misfortune of Pakistan is that it has never been ruled by a man of credibility, a visionary leader like its founder. One who could tackle the menace of overpopulation, faulty educational policies, unemployment, and underrated production sector jointly. Without any ambiguity, all of the factors mentioned above are inter-related. A controlled population, producing patent owners instead of crammers and exploring resources along with enhancing the production sector, may assist in overcoming unemployment. Here it is interesting to note that despite large populations, countries like the US, China, and India have a lower unemployment rate as compared to Pakistan.

Recently, miss Tania Aidrus’s – a former Google executive – resignation is speaking loud and clear that this corrupt system is not meant for talented persons. She desired to see a Digital Pakistan, but all her desires fell flat. It is being said that she was asked to resign owing to her dual nationality, but on the contrary, almost seven SAPMs were found to be dual nationals, but they are still assisting the premier. The only issue was compatibility with the system. Pakistan has not only lost a talented personality, but it has also further strengthened the view that there is no place for dexterous, revolutionists and gifted ones in the country.

The post-COVID-19 era will bring more challenges along with it; unemployment can be one of them. Unemployment may touch higher peaks if a master plan is not prepared. Cutting it short, retired employees must not be entertained over and over again by neglecting young blood as they have more acquaintance with technology and they are far more energetic than degraded ones. Let the youth take control of the harness. Elders being an inspiration for the youth must welcome them with open arms. Instead of imports, Pakistan must utilize local raw material, as well as local talent, to bring forth a buoyant Pakistan.