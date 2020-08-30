Three more youth martyred in IOK

ISLAMABAD: The Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Saturday.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the district.

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman, in a statement in Srinagar, paid rich tributes to the martyred youth. He condemned the use of brute force on Muharram processions and arbitrary arrests of youth in Srinagar, Badgam and other areas of the territory.

Defying restrictions and ban on Muharram processions, people took out processions and held mourning prayers in Srinagar and Badgam.

The speakers emphasized that the Kashmiris are treading the path of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) by offering sacrifices for a sacred cause.

Tehreek-e Wahdat-e-Islami raised pro-freedom banners at many places describing Narendra Modi as the Yazid of the time.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the party President, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, was again prevented from presiding over the annual Muharram majlis in Markazi Imam Bargah, Shariyatabad in Badgam.

It said that thousands of mourners gathered and protested against the continued house arrest of Agha Hassan Al-Moosvi.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Mazhamat, Bilal Siddiqi, in a statement in Srinagar expressed grave concern over the stepped-up human rights violations and killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

Earlier, Indian troops martyred four Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Friday last.