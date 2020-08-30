Smoke and mirrors

‘Heads I win, tails you lose’

Prime minister Khan, while granting long-winded interviews to pliant anchor-persons, usually on his favourite channels waxes eloquently about the real or perceived achievement of his two-year-old government. As per him, ad nauseam, all is well in the Islamic Republic barring the recalcitrant attitude of the ‘corrupt’ opposition.

In the latest interview on ARY News with Arshad Sharif the prime minister obliquely hinted at his preference for the presidential system. His intentions are quite clear: an authoritarian bent is well suited in a system that is bereft of any effective checks from the parliament or a beleaguered opposition.

Of course, a presidential system like prevalent in the US, operates on a combination of checks and balances. In Pakistan it has been tried and tested many a times, to amass powers only in one hand. It has miserably failed each time.

Military dictators like field Marshal Ayub Khan not only introduced a presidential system but also a unitary system in 1962 by foisting a highly centralised constitution on the hapless people of Pakistan. Under the constitution 80,000 ‘elected’ basic democrats (4,000 from East and an equal number from West Pakistan) were to form the electoral college for a presidential election.

Notwithstanding the anticipated improvement in macroeconomic indicators in some areas, the plight of the common man- owing to continually rising inflation (especially food inflation), soaring unemployment and a manifest increase in utility rates- remains hopeless.

According to Ayub Khan, direct elections were ill-suited to the genius (or lack of it) of the Pakistani people. This was actually a ploy by the dictator to perpetuate himself.

The fact that Ayub’s ignominious exit from power did not deter his successor usurpers (general Zia ul Haq and Pervez Musharraf) to try the same formula under the garb of a federal parliamentary system. Actually, theirs was a chimerical system that was parliamentary in name only and was thrust upon the people with a little help from turncoats and opportunistic politicians.

Unfortunately, the same kind of tried and tested and discredited formulas are being contemplated again. Khan and his mentors have rarely hidden their impatience with the eighteenth amendment in the constitution introduced by the PPP during its last tenure after reaching a consensus with the opposition parties.

Unfortunately, as if it is some kind of dole from the centre, a perception has been deliberately created that the centre has been impoverished by being forced to transfer a bigger chunk of financial resources to the provinces. It can be argued that the smaller provinces simply do not have the capacity to prudently spend the extra resources.

But it is a fallacy that has been deliberately created that the centre has a birth right on these assets. In reality it is the provinces that earn and pass on their constitutionally appropriated share to the centre. Reopening such settled, albeit contentious issues, is like opening a Pandora’s Box.

Another matter, which is anathema to democracy, is the prime minister’s insistence that he will not spare the corrupt opposition. Actually ‘the corrupt opposition’ is an oxymoron. There is no such thing as an honest opposition politician in his lexicon.

According to him all opposition politicians are corrupt and he will not spare them or give them an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance that was enacted by Musharraf) come what may. A number of PPP, PML-Q and MQM politicians availed the opportunity and got off the hook thanks to the controversial ordinance.

The NRO has hardly any relevance under the present so-called accountability process. It elapsed long ago. But Khan and his minions keep harping on the theme: hum NRO nahi dein gai (we will not grant the NRO).

No one is really asking for an NRO, nor does the prime minister have the authority to give one. The NRO can only be revived in an extra- constitutional arrangement. For the time being such a scenario does not exist.

It is another matter that the NAB Ordinance, according to a widely held perception, is a rampantly misused tool to victimise the opposition. Only last Thursday, virtually the whole of Shahbaz Sharif’s family including his wife, sons, daughters and son-in-laws were charged by NAB in different cases.

As Shahbaz alleged recently, this was all part of political engineering. How else is it possible that a vast majority of the ruling alliance is considered pristine by NAB? The only bad apples are the opposition stalwarts with most of them in the dock.

Whenever opposition figures try to put their act together, NAB initiates fresh cases against them.

Another subject that the prime minister touched upon in his interview is the perceived turnaround of the economy. According to the latest figures the remittances are up, the current account is now in a surplus and exports are showing an upward trend. Cement consumption is growing owing to surge in activity in the country.

Perhaps in the process of viewing the economy through rose-tinted glasses, the small print is conveniently ignored. For example, latest figures reveal an alarming skyrocketing of the country’s debt and liabilities to a whopping Rs44.5 trillion by June this year. An addition of Rs14.6 trillion or 49% compared with the debt burden two years ago.

Total debt and liabilities also include the PSE’s (public sector enterprises) debt, non-governmental external debt and debt from direct investors abroad.

Reducing debt accrued by the much maligned PML-N government was one of the main planks of the successor PTI government. The government has also failed in meeting its revenue targets in two consecutive years.

Notwithstanding the anticipated improvement in macroeconomic indicators in some areas, the plight of the common man- owing to perennially rising inflation (especially food inflation), soaring unemployment and a manifest increase in utility rates- remains hopeless.

The question that needs to be asked is: If the economy is doing so well, why its benefits are not trickling down?

Khan in his interview castigated the opposition as being unpatriotic for not supporting two FATF (Financial Action Task Force) bills relating to money laundering. As pointed out by the opposition senator and former chairman of the Senate Raza Rabbani in the Upper House, the draft legislation was unconstitutional and undemocratic as it impinges upon the fundamental rights of the citizenry.

The Bills defeated in the Senate will go to the joint session of the parliament where it will pass. But here also Khan lost another opportunity to create a consensus.