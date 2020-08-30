Six more drown, electrocuted in Karachi

KARACHI: At least six more people died in Karachi on Saturday in drowning and electrocution incidents, two days after the metropolis witnessed a record spell of rain.

According to details, overall 18 people have died in Karachi after being drowned in nullahs, rivers, underpasses and homes while 11 people have died after their buildings or walls have caved-in due to heavy rainfall and lightning. Four people have died after being electrocuted in the city.

On Saturday, six more people died in electrocution and drowning incidents. In one incident, bodies of a woman and a man were taken out from the Korangi Crossing nullah after the two drowned into it.

Separately, a boy was found dead from a pool in Musharraf Colony area of Baldia in the city. Another body was recovered from Junejo Town nullah in Manzoor Colony area of the city and was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Moreover, at least three people died in the city owing to electrocution. In the first incident, a man died near a nullah in Natha Khan area after he suffered an electric shock from a broken wire.

A woman died in Sector-D-14 of the Orangi Town after she was electrocuted inside her home. The victims were shifted to separate medical facilities for medico-legal formalities.