Single Covid death reported as active cases fall to 8,748

ISLAMABAD: The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has dropped to 8,748 from 8,833 during the last twenty-four hours as a total of 280,340 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, the country reported 319 new coronavirus cases and only a single death over the previous 24 hours, lifting the number of fatalities to 6,284.

New 319 new cases were detected when 22,434 samples were tested during this period across the country. A total of 1,084 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, out of whom 112 are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 63 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours and no death related to the contagion was reported in the province.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the total number of confirmed cases across the province has reached 96,699. As many as 935,716 samples have been tested to diagnose the presence of COVID-19 so far, according to a statement of the health department.

Whereas, the number of people recovered from the infection in the province has surged to 92,449. The number of people who died of the disease in the province stands at 2,195.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department requested people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay until it is completely weeded out.

The provincial government had recently imposed “micro smart lockdown” in small neighbourhoods of three cities for a period of fourteen days to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The localities have been sealed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and other cities.