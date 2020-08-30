Sindh declares 20 districts in 4 division calamity-hit

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has declared four divisions comprising 20 districts as calamity-hit areas after heavy rains played havoc in the province, claiming 80 lives.

The Relief Department issued a notification on Saturday declaring Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions as “calamity affected areas”.

The Sindh government in the “exercise of the powers vested under Section 3 of the Sindh National Calamities (Prevention & Relief) Act-1958” declared 20 districts as “Calamity Affected Areas” because the “heavy rainfalls during Monsoon season have caused [a] loss of human life and property” in the province.

The spokesperson of the provincial government, Barrister Murtaza Wahab also tweeted a copy of notification in this regard.