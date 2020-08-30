Pakistan condemns Kashmiris’ killing, curbs on religious gatherings in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of four Kashmiris in fake encounter and imposition of restrictions on religious gatherings and processions in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri strongly condemned extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris in a staged encounter in Shopian region of the IOK.

He said equally condemnable are the restrictions imposed on religious processions and gatherings during Muharram. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said India’s inhuman methods to subjugate the Kashmiri people through killings, torture, forced disappearances and incarcerations have failed in the past and will not succeed in the future.

He urged the international community to hold India accountable for its serious crimes against the Kashmiri people. The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to expose India for its illegal and unacceptable actions in IOK and extend its full support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination.

Earlier on Friday, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district. The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kiloora area of the district.

On the other hand, the occupation authorities prevented Muharram processions, on Friday, by imposing strict restrictions across the Kashmir Valley and arresting dozens of mourners.

Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Khawaja Firdous and Yasmeen Raja, in their statements in Srinagar denounced the use of brute force on Muharram processions in Srinagar, Badgam and other parts of the Kashmir Valley.