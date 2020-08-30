The problem of food insecurity exists in Pakistan which affects the life cycle of thousands of people. Since the last decade, these throes have taken a bitter shape, worsened due to the long and ceaseless laxity of policymakers and no concerned authority gave its ears to it till today. While our country is naturally blessed with myriad resources that can feed the entire population of the state yet are not maintained aptly and these resources can produce agro commodities not only for domestic use but also for export. Unfortunately, despite being productive in the farming sector Pakistan still faces the threat of food insecurity.

We witness the other picture of this issue and that is rise in inequality that remain the main factor, where rich consumes seven times more than the poor, increment in the food prices has cataclysmic outcomes, such scheme freezes the poor into worst pauperization and the trend is perilous to the idea of annihilation of hunger from Pakistan. In this regard Government needs to trace the genesis of the problem, outline the strategies undertaken by the State to tackle it, highlight various issues related to food security that have figured in the recent public discourse and also explain the response of the State to address the present problem.

Shafi Ahmed Khowaja

Jati Sujawal