Experimentation in the power sector 

Power sector in Pakistan has been grossly mishandled , maladministered and very poorly governed since last over two decades and still this process is going on .

Back in 1998 , WAPDA’s vertically integrated power wing comprising generation, transmission and distribution sectors were dismembered into a number of semi – autonomous companies on the advice of foreign aid giving agencies and their consultants with a view to ultimate privatisation to bring in more competition and with a philosophy of open market based power system operation thought to be benificial to the consumers who may choose their service providers on the basis of quality and competitive ( lower ) tariffs .

Alas , all this painted rosy picture did not materialise . Contrarily , we have seen ever esclating power tariffs , load shedding , unreliable service and continously rising circular debt eating away the national economy . Increased inefficiency , incompetance and corruption are the hallmark of the power sector as a whole .

To govern and oversee the performance of these about ten distribution companies , a central agency PEPCO was created but whithin a few years it was abolished for reasons best known to the higher management in the government. Public was kept in dark about the reasons of restructuring .

As a result the distribution companies became headless with unpleasant consequences as is evident from their performance , in general .

Now after many years of experimentation , the government has revived PEPCO . Have they studied why it failed to deliver earlier ? Have any technical, economic and other related studies been carried out to confirm transparency to achieve the intended goals ? In my opinion , the awnser is No .

The government’s new power policy looks good on paper only . The borrowed ideas like creating ” competitive market ” and the right of consumers to select their service povider will only remain a dream in our existing environment .

Our priority should be to concentrate on better management , efficient governance and control , which remain wanting . One may ask how many inefficient , incompetent and corrupt people have been shunted out so far and how many capable and hard working have been rewarded ?

Every one is aware of the dismal performance of the power sector . Our top management is required to sincerely look into our pitfalls and put the power sector on the right path . Nontransparent and unworkable reorganisation will add further to the woes of the poor consumers in the shape of higher tariffs as all the reorganisation charges will be passed on to them .

It is high time we stop adhoc half hearted unfeasible and impractical experimentation in the power sector which is supposed to be backbone of the national economy .

We have seen great vicissitudes , in the last over two decades , in the power sector performance and still there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

The management at all tiers from top down to the operational level should consist of administrators with relevant technical expertise and with knowledge of nuts & bolts of the intricacies of the various branches of the power sector.

We can not afford any further experimentation in the power sector. A major administrative , managerial, technical and commercial overhaul has become necessary in all the tiers of the power ministry and its subordinate organisations to arrest the deteriorating scenarios in almost all segments of the power sector.

Rest assured , Pakistan’s economy can not take off unless power problems are addressed appropriately and speedily .

Engr Riaz Bhutta

Lahore