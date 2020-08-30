Dangers of depression

Depression is a common and most dangerous disorder that can cause thinking creativity, feelings, concentration on daily chores and so on. For today’s people, it has become a big challenge and it is creating countless difficulties for them. It is type of anxiety which takes your abilities and puts you in emotional or physical problems.

Depressed people cannot concentrate their works properly, do not give time to their family, friends and colleagues.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), it can affect adults, adolescent and children mostly. More than 264 million people all ages suffer from depression, the ratio of women are more than men. Therefore depression is the leading cause of disability and is the major contributor to overall global burden of diseases. Besides this, Suicide is the second leading cause of death in 15-29 years olds. it is estimated that 800000 people die due y suicide every year.

Depression is caused by a combination of biological, psychological and social factors which is treatable by the help of psychologists. Psychologists can help to get free from mental disorder, sadness inactivity, difficultly in thinking and so on. According to a report 80 percent to 90 percent of people with depression get treated by psychologists. Apart from these, there are a lot of other activities by which people overcome depression like regular exercise, eating healthy food, sleeping overcome feelings of dejection and hopelessness and suicidal tendencies.

Lastly, it is important to note that if someone feels depressed, can directly visit psychologists and take suggestions from close colleagues because depression is very a dangerous disorder for one’s health. It can compel one to take negative or harmful actions which are the cause of death.

Alijan Dilwash

Karachi