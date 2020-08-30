Army, navy continue relief, rescue work in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy continued relief and rescue efforts in flood-hit areas of Karachi on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the dewatering process was completed at COD underpass at Shahra-e-Faisal while the process to drain water from KPT underpass was ongoing.

“The dewatering process is also going on in other affected areas,” the army’s media wing was quoted as saying as the armed forces continue to provide ration, cooked food and other basic commodities to the rain-affectees through its mobile teams.

The army recovery vehicle is shifting vehicles trapped in rainwater to safe locations and also removing other obstacles from the major thoroughfares in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The ISPR said that 32 medical camps and 56 relief camps were also established with the support of the civil administration. “Three field medical centres have been established in Qayyumabad, Surjani and Saadi Town, where affected people are provided medical facilities,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a record monsoon spell has wreaked havoc in the city, causing urban flooding in parts of the metropolis.

Pakistan Army has continued its relief measures in the city and other parts of the province from the past few days with several of the teams shifting rain-affected people to safer locations and providing food to them.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established 56 relief camps besides providing 3,000 tents to Sindh government to provide solace to the people affected by rains in Karachi.

According to NDMA spokesman, the relief and rescue operation is continuing vigorously in the rain-affected areas of Karachi.He said Pakistan Army is carrying out drainage activities in collaboration with local civil administration.