Time to move ahead of “no NRO”

And work together to resolve national issues

PM Imran Khan’s TV interview on Thursday dealt with issues that included his government’s performance, future plans, hurdles faced, foreign relations, and the need to pass FATF-related legislation. The first 25 minutes of the interview however dealt with government, opposition relations

The PM admitted that it was “our” mistake to allow Mian Nawaz Sharif to go abroad. The decision was forced on the Cabinet by the medical reports. The PM accused the opposition of refusing to support some of the FATF-related bills to seek an NRO. He reiterated that he would not agree to an NRO even if his stand led to the fall of his government. He warned that he would hold the opposition responsible if the country was blacklisted. The opposition meanwhile has categorically denied the charge, maintaining that it had supported all the bills except those which gave the government unlimited powers, which the FATF had not asked for. If government and opposition can speak with one voice on Kashmir, they can jointly work together on several other issues without preconditions.

The efforts made by the government for peace in Afghanistan are laudable. Equally important is to maintain good relations with whosoever is in power in the neighbouring country. This has however failed to happen as shown by frequent attacks from Afghan territory followed by closure of borders with Afghanistan. Mr Khan’s desire for peace is laudable. One wonders however if Pakistan possesses the clout to bring together Iran and Saudi Arabia. More efforts meanwhile need to be made to rouse the world opinion against the atrocities in Kashmir.

Few would agree with the PM’s remarks in praise of the presidential system practiced under Ayub Khan as according to him this allows specialists to run the government in today’s complex world. Under Ayub’s military rule Pakistan thrice went to the IMF seeking bailouts. Within a few years of the Ayub era, particularly after the 1965 war, the economy began to nosedive, leading to large scale unemployment, rise in commodities’ prices and the slogans of “Chini Chor Hai Hai.” Meanwhile the centralization of power exacerbated unrest in East Pakistan. The federal parliamentary system is working successfully in UK, Canada and Australia besides several other countries without unelected special assistants or advisers.