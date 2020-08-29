Punjab observes 9th Muharram amid tight surveillance

LAHORE: The district administration, Punjab Police and other departments remained active to monitor and protect the mourning processions on the occasion of 9th Muharram.

The district administration had 49 ambulances on the procession routes from Islampura and Shadman while 300 motorbikes remained in the ambulance field. Water tanks were present at all major mourning processions by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and the staff of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was also present on the routes to ensure sanitation arrangements.

Similarly, the Civil Defense personnel were on duty on the procession routes from Shadman and Islampura while the Deputy District Officer of Health continued to monitor the routes.

Mobile service in different districts of Punjab remained closed till 7 pm on Ashura day due to security concerns.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Afzal Danish told this scribe that special arrangements had been made by the district administration on the routes of mourning processions on the occasion of Ashura Day. The processions from Islampura and Shadman were being closely monitored from the control room set up in his office while the suspects were being closely monitored through the control room. “The district administration is taking all necessary steps to provide facilities on the occasion of Ashura.”

He added that additional staff and machinery were deployed on the procession routes during Ashura to ensure proper sanitation. “The district administration has taken special measures to clean the routes of 5 main Majalis and 5,000 other Majalis in the city whereas the best cleaning arrangements around 110 Imambargahs of the city have also been ensured. Special washing of the routes of all Imambargahs and Majalis was also done before Ashura. More than 600 LWMC workers are on duty as per the Muharram plan. Special cleaning measures have been in place since the first of Muharram. The best standard of cleanliness is being maintained on Ashura. Citizens should also support the district administration of Lahore in maintaining cleanliness. For the convenience of the citizens, the workers of LWMC perform their duties faithfully in every season, occasion and festival. In case of complaints, citizens can use LWMC’s helpline 1139 and Clean Lahore app.”

Danish further informed that arrangements have also been made for the main procession which will start from Nisar Haveli to end at Karbala Gamay Shah, while three temporary hospitals have been set up on the same route. “Temporary hospitals have been set up in Al-Imran and Al-Khomeini and a 10-bed temporary hospital has also been set up in Central Model High School. Similarly, Mayo Hospital and other hospital emergency staff are on alert to deal with the emergency. On Ashura, 200 civil defence personnel are on duty with security personnel, while a bomb disposal squad is also sweeping the procession route.”

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan also reviewed the monitoring of 9th Muharram processions through Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s CCTV cameras. Khan said that the security of all gatherings and mourning processions was crucial. “Strict security arrangements have been made during 378 gatherings and 79 processions across the city on the occasion of 9th Muharram. More than 8,000 policemen including 38 senior officers of Lahore Police are present in the field. Participants in Majalis and processions adhere to Corona SOPs, including face masks. We will make the Ashura programs peaceful with the cooperation of the citizens.”