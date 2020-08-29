Power supply to over 90pc areas restored, claims KE

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), the sole power supply company in Karachi, has claimed to restore power supply to more than 90 per cent areas of the city.

The power supply in Karachi was badly affected after heavy rainfall lashed out the metropolitan on Thursday.

According to the KE spokesperson, the disrupted power supply has been restored in Lee Market, Moosa Lane, Gulistan-e-Jauhar blocks 12, 15 and 16. Electricity was also restored in Defence Phase One, Two and Eight, Korangi 7-A.

The KE spokesperson said that 50pc of their substations were flooded after the heavy downpour. After heavy downpour in Karachi, the cellular services in the city were also affected due to prolonged power breakdown.

The users of different telecom services providers are facing outages due to prolonged power breakdown after terrifying rain in the city since Thursday.

Due to prolonged power failure in the city, many towers are out of service and generators are shut as there is no fuel to power them. Several towers and their switch rooms also remain damaged.