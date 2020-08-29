Polio free Africa

After a decades long struggle Africa has taken polio virus in hand. The WHO certification team has declared Africa- Polio Free continent. A report issued by WHO declared that, For the last four years no case of polio has been reported from any of the countries of this continent.

Number of countries in Africa are dealing with countless socio- Political issues and issues pertaining to human resource development, despite all these abiding challenges they have managed to eradicate this virus. Regional coordination and joint struggle is the key to this achievement tweeted by the WHO,s team for Nigeria- that is the last african country to have got rid of this virus.

By1950 polio was endemic until its vaccine was found and since then a global campaign against this disease has got under way, Data shows that 350,000 cases were recorded globally in 1988 and in 1996 70,000 cases were reported from Africa alone.

Pakistan on the other hand is struggling to exterminate this virulent malady that is paralysing and restricting our children to bed for life. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the two countries left on polio-endemic nations list. Incidents of manhandling and harassment were reported during recent Poliovirus vaccination drive but even with all these threats around valiant polio workers were successful in reaching out to 32 million children, whilst 60 new cases of polio virus have been reported in Pakistan this year.

Pakistan and Afghanistan should work collectively for eradicating this virus. These countries should also obtain support of health professionals of African countries like Nigeria and borno to exterminate poliovirus

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal