Lawyers under Attack

The duty of a Lawyer is to represent his/her client in the court of law, and that they do an equivalent. But some people having committed crimes want to urge justice of their own choice, for that purpose they use their influence and even money. Sometimes they use their influence on Police and sometimes on Advocates and Judges. So if they get their job done, they remained with it, but once they get declined to offer bribe, they use some illegal means for getting their purpose fulfilled which could be abduction, torture and even murder of such lawyers. Astonishingly for several decades Pakistan has been a secure home for such goons due to prevalence of lawlessness. Many Pakistani lawyers are under threat of such goons. Few days ago an Advocate Irshad Naseem recovered from Depalpur, Punjab who had been kidnapped by some culprits for not fulfilling their demands, consistent with her statement she was asked to sign a blank page and was threatened to death if she wouldn’t fulfill their demands. So by denying their demands she got kidnapped. If we see the sooner history of Pakistan , we will come to know that She isn’t the only Advocate who has been victimized for being honest to her profession but you’ll find many advocates, who are under fire for not fulfilling their clients’ illegal, unlawful and irrational demands. Therefore this increase of lawlessness has exposed the safety of persons, if the protectors of law aren’t safe how would a common man be? There is need of strong actions against such culprits to save the lives of legal fraternity.

Sanaullah Kalwar

Kashmore