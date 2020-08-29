Lawyers at risk

The recent spate of killings is worrisome

Today, the question is whether this is the Pakistan that was dreamt of by our founding fathers wherein the noble profession they adopted that is bestowing freedom, democratic norms, security and justice to the masses is now breathing in an atmosphere wherein its law protectors have to face threats to their life and liberty?

The answer will appear in a negative nod. I myself have observed how much a practicing lawyer risks death threats and violence. Over the past few decades, lawyers in Pakistan have been subjected to terrorism, murder, attempted murder, assaults, threats, contempt proceedings, harassment and intimidation, as well as judicial harassment and torture in detention, merely for performing professional duties.

The most notorious attack occurred on 8 August 2016, when terrorists attacked the Government Hospital Quetta with a suicide bombing and shooting which killed 56 lawyers and injured 92 others. Lawyers have sometimes been identified with their clients, and therefore attacked. This is particularly so in blasphemy cases that commonly expose the accused, as well as their lawyers and the judges in the case, to harassment, threats or physical attacks.

The threats lawyers face here are harrowing, and the inaction of the government is quite worrisome. Rather, such incidents show the weak governance and portray a horrible picture to the world at large. Therefore, the government should sooner come out of its slumber and take realistic steps to protect the noble profession of our founding fathers

In fact, the life of an ‘advocate’ is at risk the moment he takes up a case. It doesn’t matter if it’s the opposing party or the very party that lawyer has taken up the sacred task to provide justice to. Taking up a case and spending sleepless nights on it, and then going through constant harassment, has become a norm. A lawyer cannot influence the decision-making of a judge any more than trying to present the facts to best of their abilities. While, most of such acts of violence emerge from the cases which the lawyers take up, there are no explicit provisions in the law to protect them against these heinous acts. As a result, lawyers fear taking up cases where they can risk their lives, or which involve such parties as terrorists or rapists, who are subject to uncontrolled anger from society.

Particularly within the last few weeks, gut-wrenching instances of murder of lawyers and violence against them are escalating unchecked. Within a span of a few days, target killings of over five advocates and murderous attacks on others left the legal fraternity in great shock. All the Bar Councils and Bar Associations instantly condemned these brutal attacks and expressed grave concerns on the miserable failure of the law enforcement agencies and fragile governance of the Government to check such terrorist incidents, and also demanded the Government to immediately arrest the culprits and try them in anti-terrorism courts.

As was happened in 2019, when the protest was staged by lawyers against the malicious acts of medical staff, that later turned unfortunately violent, the government considered amending the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Act, to ensure peaceful environment in the legal profession and judicial proceedings by preventing protests turning into violent activities. Those proposed cancelling the license of a legal practitioner for life if he/she indulged in physical violence. They also suggested lifetime cancellation if a lawyer is involved in cheating, fraud, forgery, false affidavits or deliberate concealment of facts. However, the move was rejected outright by PBC as a malicious onslaught to silence freedom of expression by delegitimizing the 70-year-long historic role played by the lawyers’ community for strengthening constitutionalism, democracy and the rule of law. As already the proper system of holding lawyers accountable for their untoward behaviour is in place under our laws in the shape of tribunals, headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge and provincial high court judges at provincial levels, also providing for appeal against adverse decisions.

Keeping in view that abrupt move, the Bar Councils and Bar Associations are now demanding such a prompt action from the government to take the matter into consideration and bring a solid mechanism to eradicate these terroristic acts continuously being committed against the legal fraternity. Even in India, when the legal community faced such lethal threats and activities, it staged protests and forced the government to bring Advocates Protection Act 2019 so that lawyers can carry out their duties without fear. Proposed legislation envisages stricter punishment for threats or attacks on lawyers while discharging their duties.

Also, the protection of lawyers has been recognized by the international legal community as critical and is manifest in the creation of the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers. International law clearly requires the protection of lawyers in all states, and such protection becomes particularly important in states in conflict or crisis. There are important state obligations to ensure the independence of the legal profession and to guarantee the protection of individual lawyers.

In June 2017, the UN Human Rights Council passed an important resolution on the protection and independence of judges, lawyers, prosecutors and other court officials. Emphasizing frequent attacks on the independence of lawyers by the use of death threats and violence, this resolution has provisions which would help in reducing the conditions where they are subjected to violence. Further, it condemns acts of violence, intimidation and reprisals against judges, prosecutors and lawyers themselves, and reminds states of their duty to protect these persons and their families.

Besides, a raft of additional international standards and norms add weight to the UN Basic Principles and Special Procedures. The international standards for the protection of lawyers are further delineated in the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders. For example, it asserts a right to participate in activities against human rights violations, and a right to be protected by the state from threats or harassment as a result of those activities.

This calls for the State to take proper measures by way of legislation, for the protection of legal practitioners. A statute should include provisions for stricter punishments for the acts concerned and should also ensure safety of the stakeholders involved. It is proposed that the murder of any lawyer is an instance of terrorism and should be treated as such and stamped out and pursued proactively by the legal community and appropriate amendments in law be made to make it terrorism. Further, the proposed legislation should also cover maintenance and protection of their families from these acts as it is also seen that the lives of families are also put under high threat. This is essential for the protection of not only family members of a deceased lawyer but also for each practising lawyer.

Moreover, a high-powered standing committee of the Bar and its officers be formed to pursue any and all instances of murders of lawyers and perform functions, including legal representation, coordination with authorities and to offer all manners of assistance to the survivors of the deceased and to periodically report back on their progress to the Cabinet which shall put the same before the House for its information and further action. Additionally, the police must cooperate sincerely and its high authorities must constitute a team to investigate all the recent incidents immediately.

The threats lawyers face here are harrowing, and the inaction of the government is quite worrisome. Rather, such incidents show the weak governance and portray a horrible picture to the world at large. Therefore, the government should sooner come out of its slumber and take realistic steps to protect the noble profession of our founding fathers.

The writer is Lecturer-in-Law, PU Jhelum Campus, and can be reached at [email protected]