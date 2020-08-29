Karachi may host remaining PSL matches

KARACHI: Karachi may host the remaining four matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches, likely to be held between November 12th and 18th.

PSL 2020 edition had to be ended abruptly earlier this year after coronavirus cases started to rise in the country. But PCB has been encouraged by the falling number of Covid-19 cases in the country and is now pondering over hosting the remaining PSL 2020 matches in a bio-secure environment, according to a local media report.

PCB has identified a window for the remaining matches. The window falls after the Zimbabwe home series and before the T10 league in UAE.

It is expected that foreign players may not come to join their respective teams except players from other Asian countries.

PCB is expected to follow SOPs similar to what England followed while hosting Pakistan for Test and T20I series.

However, unlike England PCB may allow a limited number of fans to witness the games within the stadium.

The biggest challenge the board faces in its aspirations to organize the remaining matches is that it will have to settle its differences with broadcasters and franchises.

Moreover, it will also have to get a green signal from the government as well.