Indian BSF arrests Saeed Ghani after search for dry land to photograph lands him in Rajasthan

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday took into custody the Sindh minister for labour, education and literacy Saeed Ghani, who had unknowingly crossed the Rajasthan border.

“Yes, Mr Ghani had entered the Rajasthan border in the wee hours of the morning,” said Inspector General BSF Rajasthan Amit Lodha. “He had wandered all the way here from Karachi, where he was searching for dry land which he could photograph and then upload to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Food Panda in order to show that the Sindh government has been successful in taking water out of the roads in Karachi.”

“Upon being unable to find any such points close to where he was, he kept on moving out of the area till him and his driver were well outside the city and then well outside the country,” said Lodha.

“We are still investigating the issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ghani uploaded images of a dry detention centre courtyard from a Jio sim that he had slipped a BSF patrolling officer a thousand rupees for.

“MashAllah, Sindh government working fast,” he captioned the photo.