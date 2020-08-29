Growth stunted

The government’s boasts do not match the facts

Prime Minister Imran Khan found his boasts about an economic recovery contradicted by the cold hard reality depicted in the Finance Ministry’s monthly Economic Outlook, released on Thursday. Not just did it pitch first-quarter growth at an anemic 1 percent, but also predicted that the unusual remittances by overseas Pakistanis in July would go down. This directly contradicts Mr Khan, who had crowed about the July figure to boast that the country had turned the economic corner, and that good times were coming. He used the current account surplus for the same purpose.

However, the Finance Ministry pointed out two developments which would put pressure on it: the increasing price of oil, which not only has a huge effect in itself, but has a multiplier effect on prices, and the decline of the rupee against the dollar. The most damaging prediction made was that inflation would be 8.4 to 9.7 percent in August, after reaching 9.3 percent in July. With anemic growth, and inflation almost reaching double digits, the country is in the midst of a stagflationary cycle, and will only come out of it if the government applies itself rather than make empty boasts. Even then, the government must face the possibility that it can do nothing to bring about a recovery which will depend on the wheels beginning to turn worldwide. It is only when Pakistan’s main export markets, the USA and Europe, begin buying again that Pakistan’s own economy would pick up.

The government could have argued that the covid-19 pandemic had caused these economic woes, but it might be remembered that the economy was in dire straits even before the pandemic. Also, the narrative the government is pushing, that the covid-19 pandemic is now over, and the lockdown must be brought to an end, does not allow it to blame the pandemic for the parlous state of the economy. However, it should not push a narrative contrary to the position on ground. Whatever the macroeconomic picture, people know what is going on in their lives. People know that things are desperate and times are hard. No massaging of the figures will convince them otherwise. It does tell them that the massager is not to be trusted.