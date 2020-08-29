Energy Minister directs KE to restore power in Karachi by tonight

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub on Saturday ordered K-Electric (KE) to restore power in Karachi by tonight after power breakdowns in several areas of the metropolitan continue since the past two days.

On a phone call with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on power Shahzad Qasim, Ayub said that he is in touch with the KE’s management and has directed them to ensure electricity supply throughout the metropolitan by tonight.

Imran Ismail also added that the power outages had disrupted the lives of the people, adding that he had spoken to KE CEO Moonis Elahi about the dismal situation caused by the torrential rain. “I have directed KE CEO to immediately restore power in the city,” he said.

KE, in a post on Twitter, said over 91% of its feeders had been powered up with teams working through the night for power restoration.

The city has been a victim of prolonged power outages after heavy rain battered Karachi on Thursday breaking a 90-years record.

Different areas experienced power breakdowns of up to 30 to 35 hours, while some of them are still deprived of power.

The power outage also left the residents of Karachi with little means to contact friends, family and co-workers as a breakdown of mobile phone services caused by extended electricity outages added to their woes.

Subscribers of multiple networks reported being unable to connect to cellular data and calling/messaging services, leaving them disconnected from the outside world.