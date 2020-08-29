CM Buzdar seeks UAE’s investment in Punjab SEZs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, 13 special economic zones are being set up in Punjab.

The chief minister was talking to Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zabi on Saturday.

He said that special facilities will be provided for investment in Special Economic Zones and Ravi River Urban Development Project.

The UAE ambassador lauded the steps and effective strategy adopted to curb coronavirus by the Punjab government under the leadership of Usman Buzdar.

Buzdar said work has been started on two special economic zones whereas the foundation stone of the third special economic zone in Bahawalpur will soon be laid.

“A new city will be established at Ravi River near Lahore which will resolve pollution and lowering the groundwater levels problems of the city.”

Usman Buzdar invited UAE investors to invest in special economic zones and Ravi RiverFront Urban Development Project and assured that special facilities would be provided to all interested.

He appreciated the cooperation of the United Arab Emirates in the development of Pakistan and lauded the UAE’s cooperation in education, health and other sectors.

He said that the government’s initiatives taken to deal with coronavirus have yielded fruitful results and the situation in Punjab is under control. “The Punjab government has increased its capacity for conducting corona tests.”

He said that measures are being taken to open educational institutions after Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that there is a conducive environment for national and international investors. The government has planned to start Sheikh Zayed Hospital II in Rahim Yar Khan.

The ambassador invited the Punjab CM to visit UAE. Usman Buzdar said that he will visit the United Arab Emirates at the earliest.

Matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing the mutual cooperation in the housing, industries, trade and business sectors, were discussed during the meeting. It was decided in the meeting that close liaison will be maintained to promote mutual cooperation.