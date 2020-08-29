Centre, Sindh working together to address Karachi’s woes: PM

ISLAMABAD: The federal government, along with the Sindh government, is working together to resolve major problems of Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday after record-breaking torrential rains wreaked havoc in the port city.

“The whole nation feels the pain our people in Karachi are going through. However, out of this devastation and suffering there is now a positive development as my government, along with the Sindh government, is moving to immediately act and resolve three major problems of Karachi,” the prime minister announced on Twitter.

He added that the two will be working on cleaning the nullahs, finding a solution to the garbage issue in the city and resolving the water problems in the metropolis.

“Cleaning the nullahs once and for all and dealing with encroachments impeding water channels; devising a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal and sewerage problems, and resolving the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi,” PM Imran stated.

The whole nation feels the pain our people in Karachi are going through. However, out of this devastation & suffering there is now a positive development as my govt, along with the Sindh govt, is moving to immediately act & resolve 3 major problems of Karachi: — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 29, 2020

President Arif Alvi welcomed the development and said Karachi and the rest of Sindh will never be left alone.

“A positive development. Cooperation between the federal and provincial governments can do wonders during this devastating crisis and also in the future in making of Storm Drains, Sewage Treatment, Solid Waste Management, Fresh Water Supply and Transport. Karachi and the rest of Sindh will never be left alone,” he said.

A positive development. Cooperation between the Fed & Prov Govts can do wonders during this devastating crisis & also in the future in making of Storm Drains, Sewage Treatment, Solid Waste Managemnt, Fresh Water Supply & Transport. Karachi & rest of Sindh will never be left alone https://t.co/rCXZ9HITfR — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 29, 2020

It is pertinent to mention that the Centre and Sindh government have been at each other’s throats as rain spells have battered the province, with Karachi facing the major chunk of the disaster.

According to media reports, at least 80 people have died across Sindh — 47 in Karachi — due to various rain-related incidents.

On Friday, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto had said he hoped that the Centre will fulfil its “constitutional duty” and help Sindh’s economy get back on track.

The PPP chairman had also directed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to ramp up the ongoing relief activities in Sindh.

“The province should ensure timely relief to the people affected by the rains,” he had said, adding that a survey should be conducted to record the damage incurred to public and private property,

The PPP chair had stated that the repairing of roads should be concluded at the earliest and they should be reopened for traffic.

According to an update from the Sindh Chief Minister House, several areas in the city are still submerged in water after torrential rains began Thursday.

“Rainwater has accumulated in some areas in Tower while several areas in Bath Island, Gulshan-i-Faisal and Clifton in the city’s south district are also submerged,” Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah informed the meeting, directing that those areas be cleared.