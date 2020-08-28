Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights to Pakistan from December

LONDON: Virgin Atlantic will in December start services between Britain and Pakistan, where local airlines face a ban on flying to most European destinations due to a scandal over unqualified pilots.

Virgin, 51 percent owned by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and 49 percent by US airline Delta, said its flights will go on sale next month, becoming the second western carrier after British Airways to serve destinations in the country.

“We’re thrilled to announce that from December, we’ll be flying direct to Pakistan,” said a tweet from Virgin.

We’re thrilled to announce that from December, we’ll be flying direct to Pakistan. We’ll have flights from @HeathrowAirport to both Lahore and Islamabad, plus direct services from @manairport to Islamabad. Flights go on sale in September, and we can’t wait to welcome you. pic.twitter.com/61FS9dkaFb — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) August 27, 2020

“We’ll have flights from Heathrow to both Lahore and Islamabad, plus direct service from Manchester to Islamabad,” the tweet said.

Virgin Atlantic Chief Commercial Officer JuhaJarvinen expressed excitement on the prospect of flights to and from Pakistan.

“Pakistan is an extremely exciting opportunity for us. It boasts one of the largest foreign-born populations in both the UK and the US and, as people start to travel to visit loved ones, we’re anticipating that the demand to visit friends and relatives will increase post-Covid-19,” he said.

“Both Lahore and Islamabad are popular year-round destinations and we look forward to welcoming travellers onboard as demand for leisure and business travel gradually increases to the region,” he added.

“We also see a significant opportunity to increase competition in the US – Pakistan market. Using the strength of our transatlantic services we’re able to offer customers the shortest journey to and from destinations in the US such as New York, Los Angeles and Washington by connecting through London Heathrow”.

Tickets for flights between the UK and Pakistan will go on sale from September 2020.