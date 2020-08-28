‘PM Imran will visit Karachi next week’

–Imran says all federal govt institutions have been instructed to help Karachi deal with destruction caused by torrential rains

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi next week, according to a statement by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

According to media reports, the chief minister’s remarks came after a meeting on Friday presided by PM Imran to review the progress of various development projects being carried out by the federal government in Sindh.

During the meeting, the PM said all federal government institutions have been instructed to provide help to Karachi in dealing with the destruction caused by torrential rains in August.

Federal ministers Asad Umar along with other senior officials was also present on the occasion, while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail participated via video link from Karachi.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی زیر صدارت کراچی میں وفاقی حکومت کی جانب سے مختلف ترقیاتی منصوبوں پر پیش رفت کا جائزہ اجلاس۔ اجلاس میں وفاقی وزراء اسد عمر، مراد سعید اور سینئر افسران شریک۔ گورنر سندھ عمران اسماعیل کراچی سے ویڈیو لنک کے ذریعے شریک ہوئے۔ pic.twitter.com/VZLl1iN8vp — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 28, 2020

Governor Ismail briefed the premier on the latest situation in Karachi and presented a detailed review of the progress of the federal government’s development projects in the province, including in the port city.

PM Imran said he was fully aware of the development needs and problems of the people of Sindh and that the federal government would play its role in this regard.

“A comprehensive plan on sewerage and drainage, as well as for clean drinking water, is being formulated in consultation with stakeholders,” he added.

The prime minister also said he spoke with CM Shah a day before to discuss the situation after the recent rains in Karachi. “I have assured the Sindh government of all possible assistance from the Centre,” he said.

Noting that “Karachi is the most important city of Pakistan”, the premier assured that he would make use of all resources to tackle the emergency situation at present.

Meanwhile, the Sindh chief minister spoke about the havoc wreaked by the torrential rains, which broke all previous records of rains in Karachi.

“The Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, and the National Disaster Management Authority are helping us,” he said. “I’m thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan; you called yesterday and offered to help in all possible ways.”

He said that he visited all the districts that received heavy rainfall this week and that almost the entire province is affected by the rains, with particular devastation in Karachi.