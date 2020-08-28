Pakistani workforce in Qatar doubles after visa relaxation: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Qatar has doubled the number of Pakistani labour and another 90,000 Pakistanis have been added to the Qatar workforce in the past year.

This came to light during a meeting between Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions, Shehryar Khan Afridi and Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani here on Friday.

The ambassador called on the minister and handed over a shipment of KN95 masks, medicines, and other medical items to him to help the Afghan refugees fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Shehryar Khan Afridi expressed gratitude to the Qatar Ambassador and said that the donations would greatly help the Afghan refugees in the fight against the pandemic.

He said that Pakistan, due to the visionary and novel approach adopted in fighting the pandemic, has been successful in effectively handling the disease. He said that the ambassador’s passionate approach would largely help in further cementing the friendly relationship between Pakistan and Qatar.

He said that Afghanistan is a conflict zone where humanity has suffered enormously. He said that Qatar and Turkey have greatly supported and facilitated the Syrian refugees too. He expressed gratitude to the government of Qatar for taking care of Pakistani expatriates.

Sensitizing the Ambassador over the plight of Kashmiri Muslims, Shehryar Afridi said that Hindutva regime in India is targeting religious minorities for mass conversions and Muslims are being targeted specially. He said that Kashmir has become a specific area where Muslims are being martyred, imprisoned and women are raped under a vicious plan of Muslim genocide.

Ambassador Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that Qatar has been working with Pakistan on plans and initiatives to help the needy and deserving.

“As a flying officer, I was trained by professional Pakistani forces and it is about time to return the favour. We have doubled the number of Pakistani labour and another 90,000 Pakistanis have been added to the Qatar workforce in the past one year. We are facilitating the visa process and we have simplified the visa process,” the ambassador said.

The ambassador said that cooperation with Pakistan is a priority area for his government and he would work extensively to promote brotherhood between the two nations.