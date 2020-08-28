Ombudsman for ensuring quality work in govt-owned housing projects

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz on Friday directed authorities to ensure standardized construction work and development facilities in government-owned housing projects.

While issuing the directions, he expressed grave concern over the lacklustre performance of the people at the helm of affairs failing to adhere to regulations in government housing projects.

While chairing a meeting, Syed Tahir Shabaz directed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to constitute committees of allottees in all government sectors to remove construction and maintenance issues and their complaints.

The said meeting aimed to review progress in different government housing sectors in Islamabad and other parts of the country.

The federal ombudsman issued directives to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) & FGEHA for the provision of hospital facilities in new government sectors.

He added that Chairman CDA was asked to hand over possession of plots to their allottees in Park Enclave-I&II at the earliest.

During the meeting, Managing Director (MD) PHA Tariq Rasheed apprised that out of 588 flats in Kuri road project Islamabad as many as 272 have been handed over to its allottees, whereas 366 remaining apartments are 60 per cent complete and would be handed over to the allottees during October this year. Rasheed further told that a total of 58 per cent construction work is complete, adding that as many as 3,200 multi-story apartments in Sector I-12 and 1,584 apartments in I-16/3 would be handed over to the allottees by March next year. Chairman CDA disclosed that the access road to PHA apartments has been given through the Park Enclave Project.

In his presentation, Director General (DG) FGEPHA Waseem Hayat Bajwa informed that a total of 90 per cent encroachments in Sector G-13 & 14 of Islamabad have been cleared, whereas allotments of pending plots would be cleared during next eight months. However, the Federal Ombudsman asked DG PHA to clear all encroachments and allot pending plots within six months.

The DG further apprised that the mutation process of Green Enclave-I & II at Bara Kahu Islamabad is complete and claimed that development work is on its fast track. He added that development work in Green Enclave-I would be completed by April 2023. He also informed that as many as 6,000 more plots were created in Green Enclave-II Sector Islamabad as their layout and engineering plan have been approved. On the other hand, a total of 36,000 government employees have been registered as yet.

On the occasion, Chairman CDA, Amir Ali Ahmed informed the Federal Ombudsman that issues of NOC and other approvals have been settled by removing most of the irritants in government housing sectors. He said that possession of plots in Park Enclave-I&II schemes would be handed over at the earliest. He further informed that a major project for the provision of water to Islamabad from Ghazi Brotha is underway. He also stated that under the direction of Federal Ombudsman, maintenance work in F-9 and other Parks of Islamabad is in process. TLTP