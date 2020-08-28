Murad inspects rescue work day after torrential rains wreak havoc on Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited various rain-hit neighbourhoods in Karachi to inspect rescue operations after torrential rain lashed the financial capital of the country a day earlier, causing widespread flooding.

As many as 19 people have so far died in various rain-related incidents in the port city, taking the tally of deaths during the three-day monsoon spell in the metropolis to 30.

According to details, Murad, during his to a thoroughfare, Shahrah-e-Faisal, directed the managing director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Khalid Mahmood Shaikh, to review the plan to deal with such deluge and submit a report as soon as possible.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visits caved in road leading from Shahrah-e-Faisal to Rashid Minhas Road. pic.twitter.com/gMRyM1pS0k — Maimoona samoon_ppp (@Maimoonasamoon) August 28, 2020

Several neighbourhoods of Karachi are expected to receive heavy rains in the afternoon today.

Meteorological officials said downpours in August have shattered the 89-year-old record for the city. Some 484mm (19 inches) of rain has fallen this month so far, 130mm on Thursday alone, they said.

According to data released by the Met department, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Faisal Base recorded 130 millimetres of rain while Nazimabad has recorded 105.6mm since Thursday morning. Mausamiyat received 74.3mm of rain, while Saadi Town recorded 72mm. About 98.5mm of rain was recorded in PAF Masroor Base, Surjani received 73mm while Kemari recorded 82.5mm.

Videos and photos making rounds on social media showed submerged cars and motorcycles and water entering houses and buildings, wreaking havoc in the provincial capital.

Many major arteries witnessed severe traffic jams. Power was suspended in several areas as a precautionary measure, a K-Electric spokesperson said yesterday.

In an update on the power situation today, the city’s sole power supplier said several areas were “inaccessible due to high water levels”.

While power has been restored where possible, KE teams are coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure swift power restoration to other locations. Power will continue to remain closed until all standing water is cleared. #SafetyFirst #HumAapHain (2/2) — KE (@KElectricPk) August 28, 2020

The company further said that many of its vehicles on their way to areas such as DHA and Surjani, which are among the worst affected areas of the city, remain stranded.

Power was restored in some areas, the company said, adding that its “teams are coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure swift power restoration to other locations”.

“Power will continue to remain closed until all standing water is cleared.”

Disruption in signals of several networks across the city was also reported. According to the spokesman of a private cellular company, infrastructure in several areas of the city was damaged from flooding due to which services were disrupted.

IMRAN TO VISIT KARACHI NEXT WEEK:

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) earlier in the day, told Murad that he will visit Karachi next week.

“I will sit with you to draw up a complete plan to help Sindh government,” the prime minister was quoted as saying by a statement released by Chief Minister’s House.

Murad thanked the prime minister for calling him and offering assistance. He said that Karachi had faced a “disaster” and added that rains had affected almost the entire Sindh province.