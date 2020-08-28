Govt to call joint session next week for FATF legislation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government will call a joint session of the parliament next week for making laws relating to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In an interview with a private news channel, the Prime Minister said that no government in the past has been blackmailed to this extent. He urged the opposition to stay united on national issues like Kashmir crisis and Pakistan’s exclusion from FATF’s grey list.

Commenting upon NAB’s fair and transparent role, he said 95 percent cases of opposition were registered during their own tenures. He added that even the chairman of the NAB was appointed by the mutual consultations of PML-N and PPP.

The Prime Minister said that grant of NRO to the opposition is tantamount to compromising PTI’s manifesto. He said the only interest of opposition is to go against the national interest just to save its vested interest.

The Prime Minister said India has been lobbying to include Pakistan on FATF’s blacklist for the last two years. He said that the incumbent government believes in rule of law contrary to previous regimes where the law was meant to the poor only. He said the holding of non-party elections in 1985 led to corruption.

Regarding the health reports of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, the Prime Minister said the medical opinion of expert doctors was the only reason for allowing him to go abroad.

Imran Khan said economic indicators of the country are on a positive trajectory. Counting on his party’s 2-year achievements, the Prime Minister said, “When we assumed the power, the major challenge for us was to save the country from bankruptcy.” He said, “Despite the coronavirus pandemic, we earned more revenues than our expectations during last month.”

The Prime Minister said that the stock market is showing positive indicators by means of the historic incentives announced for the construction sector which gained the trust of investors.

The Prime Minister said master plans for all major cities of the country are being devised to prevent the damages of urbanization. He said, in this regard, Ravi Riverfront Urban City in Lahore and Bundal Island City in Karachi are being developed on the pattern of the Federal Capital. He said these projects will help curb overpopulation and food insecurity.

He said that the federal government, in collaboration with Sindh government, will make a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system and resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi.