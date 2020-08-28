DG Oil ask for compliance of ECC decision regarding fortnightly pricing of POL products from 1st September

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum Division’s Director General (DG) of Oil has asked for compliance of the decision of federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) regarding fortnightly pricing of petroleum products and shifting of Pakistan State Oil(PSO)’s benchmark price to Platts indexes.

DG Oil, in a letter dated August 24 2020 to Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), has asked for compliance by the oil industry to implement the ECC’s decision.

Earlier, ECC in its decision dated July 28 2020 has approved a summary of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) regarding fortnightly pricing of petroleum products and shifting of PSO’s price benchmark to Platts indexes.

According to DG Oil of petroleum division, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and refineries will determine the ex-refinery prices of Motor Gasoline and High-Speed Diesel as per the policy parameters and the prices of petroleum products will be determined under the current practice in vogue on fortnightly basis effective from September 1 2020.

As per policy parameters, price to be based on Arab Gulf Platts daily FOB average for the number of days in the pricing period as the base commodity price, while premium above Platts, freight and incidentals to be taken as the average of Pakistan State Oil’s procurement for the pricing period and added to the base commodity average in above as per existing practice. Taxation and levies to be at applicable rates while exchange rate to be used as provisionally available for PSO but to be converted to actual upon the retirement of LC (not later than 60 days from B/L date), any adjustment to be made as a prior period adjustment as per present practice already approved by ECC vide its decision dated 09-04-2020. Other cost components may also be adjusted on an actual basis in next fortnight/month. Similarly, PSO would arrange long term agreement of MS to avail discounted premium as prevailed in case of HSD with KPC. Furthermore, in case of non-availability of PSO’s premium/freight or incidentals of the previous fortnight, the PSO’s previous month available incidentals of a fortnight will be applied.

‘Above policy parameters are conveyed for compliance by the oil industry to implement the ECC’s decision,” said a letter of DG Oil of petroleum division.

Upset with the price formula, all the refineries in a letter dated August 27 2020 to Secretary Petroleum Division, said that guidelines for pricing of Euro-V (10PPM), HSD/92 Ron MOGAS for refineries were issued by petroleum division without consulting refineries being major stakeholders. The refineries also said that policy guidelines issued by Petroleum division vide letter No.Pl-9(544)/2020 dated June 30 2020 clearly states that pricing calculation in this regard shall be carried out in consultation with oil refineries and PSO regarding Euro-V (MOGAS/HSD). We have noted serious anomalies in the said guidelines which need to be rectified, said refineries.

“The issuance of unilateral guidelines by Petroleum division for pricing of Euro-V fuels for the local refineries without consulting refineries defeats the very essence and spirit of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) decision dated June 4, 2020,” said letter of refineries, a copy of which is available with Pakistan Today.

Refineries in a letter also said that there is absolutely no logic for imposing the second penalty on Ms 91 or below as refineries not producing 92 RON are already paying RON penalty as per existing mechanism and it would be highly unfair to penalize them twice.

Refineries have further expressed disagreement with the petroleum division’s mechanism for scaling down PSO import premium by 47.895percent for Euro-V HSD imports to work out refineries premium producing Euro II HSD. There appears to be no logic for assuming a hypothetical percentage of some previous data when the actual premiums are published in Platts, said refineries.

Refineries while asking to complete consultation process have requested petroleum division to defer the implementation of those penalties till such time highlighted anomalies are duly addressed.

Penalties should not be imposed unilaterally on existing price structure as refineries have not been given sufficient time to improve the specifications from Euro-II MS to Euro-V as it was done for the transition to Euro II for HSD unless the refineries agree for timelines for up-gradation to Euro-V in the agreed time period the deprivation of entitled price of Euro II is unjustifiable, said refineries in a letter to Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary, Petroleum Division.