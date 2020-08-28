Critics hail Arshad Sharif’s performance in the remake of Kamran Khan’s interview of PM

(Gag by Zeeshan Bhutta-Shah)

The nation’s film critics have, by and large, praised the performance of Arshad Sharif in the recently released remake of the original Kamran Khan interview of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“When the case was announced, I was a bit on the fence,” said film critic Khusro Mumtaz. “I mean they went safe with asking Imran Khan to reprise his role as Imran Khan, even though he’s not as young as when the original had come out. But with Arshad Sharif, the makers went with a bold choice.”

“It was a gamble, but one that paid off in the end,” he said. “Arshad Sharif is a director’s actor, much like Imran Khan, and though you might have misgivings about the vision of the film itself, but they performed to the script.”

“In fact, I think if there is ever yet another remake, another reinterpretation, I think it will be Arshad reprising his role and the PM’s role being played by someone else.”