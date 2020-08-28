CM announces development, upgradation projects for Sahiwal

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced various development, upgradation projects for Sahiwal during his visit to the city on Friday.

Different delegations comprising assembly members, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket-holders, lawyers, traders, industrialists and party workers also called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about their problems.

The CM assured them of an early solution and said that he was monitoring progress on development projects by visiting different cities, said a handout issued here.

The public welfare schemes would be completed on time while making no compromise on quality, he stressed and announced connecting Sahiwal with motorway at Samundri Interchange through a link road. He also announced early completion of Sahiwal Link Road along with the provision of funds on priority.

The CM announced upgrading DHQ Hospital Sahiwal and said that hospital and medical college would be provided additional funds for better healthcare facilities. He also ordered for early repair and maintenance of city roads as civic amenities improvement projects would be completed with foreign collaboration.

The chief minister also announced Girls Degree College for Kassowal and instructed for considering the possibility of linking Chichawatni with the motorway.

He also announced division level colonies for journalists and lawyers and added that genuine problems of the legal fraternity would be solved. Similarly, traders and industrialists would be facilitated and price control authority would be set up to stabilise the prices of essential items, he said.

Usman Buzdar said the PTI government was rectifying misdeeds of the past regimes. He vowed to transform the system and said the incumbent government would complete its five-year term. The conspirators would continue to indulge in their conspiracies but the PTI government would keep its journey of public service going, the CM added. The parliamentarians would be given their due rights, he said.

Usman Buzdar said he had visited Sahiwal city in night to review cleanliness and drainage arrangements and he was satisfied. The government machinery should strenuously work for improving civil amenities, the CM added.

The parliamentarians expressed their confidence in leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar saying the critics were following a specific agenda. “We are siding with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the journey of public service,” they added.

Those called on the CM included Provincial Minister Noman Langrial, assembly members, President PTI Sahiwal Rana Aftab, president of local Good Governance Committee Mazhar Sheraz, President Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal Ikram, President Sahiwal Bar Raja Javaid Mehmood and others.

The CM also inaugurated the committee room of the DC office.