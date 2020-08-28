Cellular services to remain suspended in Sindh on 9th,10th Muharram

Cellular services will remain suspended in Sindh from midnight on 9th and 10th Muharram for security purposes during the observance of Ashura.

According to media reports, the timings of the suspension in different areas would not be uniform. For instance, Karachi central and south districts would face a complete network shutdown for two days, whereas the west district will bear the closure from 10am to 8pm. The eastern district was not included in the plan while areas such as Nishtar Park, Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jammes Road, MA Jinnah Road till Capri cinema and Preedy Street up to Parking Plaza Saddar will face suspension from 11 am of August 28 to 4pm of August 29.

Separately, temporary suspensions from 7am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday will be observed along the routes of the Muharram processions.

Hyderabad, Thatta, Jacobabad, Dadu, Khairpur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sujawal and other cities in Sindh will also face network suspensions during different timings, with some facing the restriction on Sunday alone while others facing it for the entire three days.