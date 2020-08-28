Biosecure series provided unique opportunity to underperform in biosecure environment: Asad Shafiq

SOUTHAMPTON: Pakistan’s senior middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq has underlined the uniqueness of the circumstances in which the recently concluded Test series in England was played, saying that the biosecure bubble provided the opportunity for cricketers to bring forth their credentials.

Talking to The Dependent in the aftermath of the third Test at Rose Bowl, which ended in a rain-affected draw to confirm England as 1-0 victors of the series, Shafiq said that he discovered a lot about his own self in these unparalleled circumstances.

“Test cricket is all about consistency, and you want to be able to be yourself under contrasting conditions and unique challenges. This biosecure series provided me a unique opportunity to underperform in a biosecure environment,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“Given that such conditions are set to be in place in the near future, this experience will do wonders for myself and the entire team,” he added.

When asked, Shafiq said that he did not consider rain to be a threat to his place in the Test side, having considerably outperformed him in England.

“No, of course not. I think rain outperformed the entire team, if you want to talk about the impact on the series and decisiveness,” he said.

“Also, let’s not forget that while rain performed well for Pakistan in this series, I have been performing well for Pakistan for years.”