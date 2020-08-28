At least 16 killed in rain-related incidents in KP: officials

PESHAWAR: As many as 16 people were killed and eight injured when a fresh monsoon spell, which wreaked havoc on other parts of the country, also caused devastation in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said on Friday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), eight people have died in Upper Kohistan, six in Swat and two in Shangla.

The rains also partially damaged 25 homes while 29 others were completely wrecked, the authority said, adding that the PDMA director general and the Rescue 1122 director general were reviewing rescue and relief operations.

Relief operations were underway in affected areas and necessary aid had been distributed to those affected in Swat, Chitral and Shahgram, the PDMA said. “Work on clearing blocked roads is also underway,” it said.

The authority is in contact with all district administrations and the PDMA’s emergency operation centre is also fully functional, it added.

PDMA spokesperson Taimur Ali stated that the secretary relief and the director general, along with a team, had left for Swat to monitor relief activities, adding that food items and other essentials were being distributed among those affected by the floods.

However, locals in flood-hit areas told a different story when relating their ordeal. “We spent the whole night under an open sky on a mountain,” said Ataullah, a resident of Reshun village in Upper Chitral.

He added that the main connecting bridge and his home were completely swept away by the floods.

“We have lost everything to the floods. We are looking towards the government and the government is nowhere to be found,” he said, adding that the residents were also facing a shortage of drinking water.

Meanwhile, Upper Kohistan Deputy Commissioner Arif Khan Yousufzai said that seven members of a family had drowned due to severe flooding in the area, which left 19 houses damaged.

“Rescue 1122 teams and district administration officials are at the site,” he said, adding that more information on casualties and damages was being collected. He stated that the incident took place in a remote area.

Locals also helped in the rescue operation but only three bodies have been recovered so far, he said.

Meanwhile, the Bisham-Swat Road and other arteries linked to it were blocked at several points after landslides caused heavy boulders to fall on the thoroughfares.