Active COVID-19 cases fall to 8,883; 9 more die

ISLAMABAD: A total of 279,937 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Pakistan, bringing the number of active coronavirus cases in the country to 8,883, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

According to the latest figures, the coronavirus claimed nine more lives across the country in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people succumbing to the highly contagious disease to 6,283. Another 415 people tested positive for the contagion during the aforementioned period, bringing the national tally of cases to 295,053. A total of 23,483 coronavirus tests were carried out over the last twenty-four hours.

Meanwhile, the United States passed the grim milestone of 180,000 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s real-time tracker. The US added 931 new virus deaths in 24 hours, the Baltimore-based university reported at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday), bringing the total death toll to 180,527.

An additional 42,859 new cases brought the overall caseload to 5,860,397. The US is by far the hardest-hit country in the world in terms of both the number of cases and deaths. At least 2,101,326 have recovered from the virus in the country.